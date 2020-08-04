Cuomo On Virus: Trump Committed ‘Worst Government Blunder In Modern History’

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who has been widely criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in his state, which has seen by far the most deaths from the virus in the country — attacked not only the Trump administration, calling its actions vis-à-vis the virus the “worst government blunder in modern history,” but also Florida, Arizona, and Texas for opening their economies.

Cuomo started by insisting the United States needs to “hit the reset button …it has to start with the President telling the American people the truth.”

(…)

The governor claimed the reason the states had not prepared properly was because “they were listening to the president.”

“This was a colossal blunder, how Covid was handled by this federal government — colossal blunder,” he declared. “Shame on all of you. Six months, lives lost.”

“Every American knows he made a mistake,” he said of Trump. “Every American knows this was the worst government blunder in modern history.” – READ MORE

