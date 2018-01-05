Cuomo May Want to Be President, But He Doesn’t Know How Taxes Work

The New York governor is threatening to sue over the GOP tax bill, calling the limitation of the state and local tax (SALT) deduction “double taxation.” Does he not know federal and state taxes pay for different services?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who may run for president in 2020, has made railing against the GOP tax bill a key component of his 2018 agenda.

Cuomo, who runs high-tax New York state, so hates the GOP tax bill that he’s planning to sue the federal government over the bill, arguing it is unconstitutional.

The Hill reported:

“We believe it is illegal, and we will challenge it in court as unconstitutional,” Cuomo said during his State of the State address. He called the law “the first federal double taxation in history, violative of states’ rights and the principle of equal protection.”

Cuomo’s saber-rattling may satisfy his base in New York and liberals looking for a reason to oppose tax cuts, but Cuomo is regularly missing one unavoidable reality: federal taxes and state taxes pay for different services. – READ MORE

