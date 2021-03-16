Cuomo invokes his daily ‘fight’ with Trump as Democrats call for him to resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his ability to govern despite the controversy surrounding him, saying that he has handled multiple issues — like feuding with former President Trump — simultaneously.

“This is not the first time that we’ve had to walk and chew gum … We had to fight COVID for a year and we had to keep the state running,” he said.

“I’ve even gone through situations in my administration where we had terrible emergencies and floods and disasters and we had to take care of that — and we had to do everything else at the same time,” he added.

“I had to fight Donald Trump for four years, every day, and run the state. I’ve had investigations before in the state that went on for years by federal prosecutors, and continued to operate the state.”

His comments come a day after the amount of state lawmakers — including dozens of Democrats — calling for his resignation reached a majority and the state Assembly pursued an impeachment investigation. – READ MORE

