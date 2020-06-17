Cuomo: If a Community Doesn’t Want Its Police Force, ‘They Shouldn’t Have It’

New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) told NPR on Monday that if a community doesn’t want its current police force, “they shouldn’t have it.”

“What the community is now saying, all across this nation, ‘We don’t want this type of police force.’ And if they don’t want it, they shouldn’t have it,” Cuomo said.

Last week, Cuomo signed a package of legislation on police reform following protests over racism and police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Regarding the movement for police reform, Cuomo said in the NPR interview that “change comes when the people demand change and the government acts in that moment. Seize the moment. Carpe momentum.” – READ MORE

