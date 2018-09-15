Cuomo handily defeats ‘resistance’ challenger Cynthia Nixon, as far-left Dems fall in several key races

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo soundly defeated insurgent progressive Cynthia Nixon in Thursday’s gubernatorial primary, denying far-left liberals a victory they had long sought against the establishment Democrat.

And incumbent Kathy Hochul defeated Jumaane Williams, another so-called “resistance” candidate, in the race for lieutenant governor. Hochul, a former congresswoman from Buffalo, now moves on to the November general election as Cuomo’s running mate.

Rounding out the day’s key races, Cuomo-backed New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, 59, won a four-way Democratic primary for attorney general, triumphing over progressive law professor Zephyr Teachout.

Teachout had campaigned with Nixon against Cuomo, and pledged to make fighting state corruption a priority. She had said she’d use the “law as a sword, not just a shield” in cracking down on President Trump. – READ MORE