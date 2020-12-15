Cuomo Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denied allegations that he sexually harassed one of his former advisers “for years” in a Monday statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“There is simply no truth to these claims,” Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard told the DCNF Monday morning. Cuomo also denied the allegations multiple times at a press conference Monday.

“It’s not true,” Cuomo said. “Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has but it’s just not true.”

New York Gov. Cuomo is asked about his former aide accusing him of sexual harassment over the weekend: “It’s not true… I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has but it’s just not true.” pic.twitter.com/TnsdrC6Cvi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2020

Former adviser Lindsey Boylan accused the New York Democrat on Sunday of sexually harassing her “for years,” saying, “I *know* I am not the only woman.”

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Boylan tweeted Sunday morning. She did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

“Many saw it, and watched,” she tweeted. “I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?”

“Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it,” she continued. “No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 until October 2018, according to the New York Post. She is running for Manhattan borough president.

Boylan did not provide additional details about the alleged sexual harassment. She did not immediately return the DCNF’s requests for comment.