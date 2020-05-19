Cuomo Defends Barbaric Nursing Home Policy: ‘Older People, Vulnerable People Are Going to Die’

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) defended his administration’s barbaric policy of forcing nursing homes — where the population most vulnerable to the coronavirus resides — to take in patients who had tested positive for coronavirus and had been discharged from local hospitals. While there were at least three hospital centers available to take overflow — the Javitz Center hospital, the U.S. Navy Ship Comfort, and Samaritan’s Purse’s field hospital — Cuomo’s administration required nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients.

The governor finally reversed the policy last week, but on Sunday he insisted it hadn’t been that bad.

Speaking of New York health chief Howard Zucker, Cuomo insisted, “He worked it out so we always had available beds. Nobody was deprived of a bed or medical coverage in any way.”

“And still, people died. Still, people died. Older people, vulnerable people, are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do. Because with all our progress as a society, we can’t keep everyone alive,” Cuomo added.

It is true that all health efforts must ultimately fail, but that is no excuse for a policy that exposed the most vulnerable to a deadly pathogen. Of course, the government and health agencies cannot save everyone — but that doesn’t mean you intentionally increase their risk of death. – READ MORE

