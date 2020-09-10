Cuomo changes stance, announces indoor dining in NYC for end of September

Update: Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday that restaurants in New York City would be allowed to open for indoor dining at 25% capacity beginning on Sept. 30. Customers will be subject to temperature checks at the door and will have to leave contact information for the purpose of contact tracing. There will be no bar service and no service after midnight. The original story is below.

UPDATE: On September 30, indoor dining in NYC can resume at 25% capacity. Strict restrictions will be in place. pic.twitter.com/ORzwGM67PQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 9, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he doesn’t want to allow New York City restaurants to have indoor dining services until Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) establishes a social distancing enforcement task force, according to WNBC-TV.

Restaurant owners are suing Cuomo and de Blasio over the continued restrictions, which remain in place despite the number of daily COVID-19 deaths sitting in the single digits and the infection rate staying below 1%. Even though restaurants in other parts of New York and New Jersey can serve customers indoors, Cuomo isn’t budging on New York City.

“If we have the enforcement mechanism in place, then we can talk about opening restaurants,” Cuomo said Tuesday, WNBC reported. “It would be negligent and reckless to open indoor dining, knowing that you have issues in Upstate New York, knowing that compliance is going to be a problem, and knowing that you have no enforcement mechanism. And we’re still working through that because I believe local governments could help us accomplish this goal if they wanted to.” – READ MORE

