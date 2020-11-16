Cuomo Brags ‘If I Wasn’t Governor of New York, I Would’ve Decked’ Donald Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo brags that he would have “decked” President Trump if not for his position as governor

While appearing on the Howard Stern show on Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he would have “decked” President Donald Trump if not for his position as governor.

Cuomo said of his tumultuous relationship with Trump, “I bit my tongue so many times I have tongue scars.”

“Here’s the trick, Howard,” Cuomo said to the host. “I want to speak to the better angels. I want to lift people up and I want to show Trump for what he is by opposition.”- READ MORE

