Cuomo Begs Fleeing New Yorkers To Return From Connecticut, Hamptons After Revealing Top 1% Pay 50% Of State Taxes: “I’ll buy you a drink!”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been visiting New Yorkers who fled the state during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, begging them to return to the state from Connecticut and other second-home locations after admitting the “one percent” pay a shocking 50% of state taxes.

“Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been begging rich people to return to New York City from their second-home retreats so they can pay taxes to help offset the state’s growing coronavirus-related revenue shortfall,” the New York Post reported Tuesday.

New York remains the epicenter of the country’s battle with COVID-19, having suffered at least 32,422 deaths from the virus. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York has seen 411,736 cases of the virus since March 1st, nearly half of which were recorded in New York City, where many of those Cuomo’s targeting lived before escaping to second homes in places like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

“I literally talk to people all day long who are now in their Hamptons house who also lived here, or in their Hudson Valley house, or in their Connecticut weekend house, and I say, ‘You got to come back! We’ll go to dinner! I’ll buy you a drink! Come over, I’ll cook!’” Cuomo said at a press conference late Monday. – READ MORE

