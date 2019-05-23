Cummings and Wife Deny Personal Benefit From Committee Position ― Still Won’t Turn Over Public Records

Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and his wife Maya Rockeymoore are denying that the couple benefitted from his position on the House Oversight Committee.

As IJR previously reported, Cummings and Rockeymoore faced ethical questions after a conservative watchdog group, the National Legal and Policy Center, dug through the paper trail of Rockeymoore’s businesses and found potentially illegal arrangments.

When the center requested the financial documents of Rockeymoore’s non-profit, she refused. Because non-profits receive special tax benefits, they are required by law to provide their finances to the public.

When the Washington Examiner — who first reported the IRS complaint against Rockeymoore — followed up with Rockeymoore to request the financial documents, they were also denied.

Instead of providing the public with transparency into the non-profit, Rockeymoore called the Examiner’s report a “hit piece” in an interview with Maryland Matters. – read more