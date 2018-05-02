True Pundit

CULTURE SHIFT: NFL Star Reggie Bush Gets Conservative On Twitter

It looks like someone poisoned the entertainment well with conservative ideology. On Sunday morning, former NFL star and Kim Kardashian-boyfriend Reggie Bush went into a conservative line of questioning over the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“This might be a dumb question so I’m apologizing ahead of time but who audits the IRS?” Bush asked via Twitter. “How do we know exactly where our tax dollars go and that they are being used the right way?”

Bush, aligning himself with the principle of fiscal responsibility, makes a great point about the abundance of monetary waste and lack of real transparency in our federal tax system.

In March, superstar rapper Cardi B made a similar argument in a video rant that went viral on social media. – READ MORE

