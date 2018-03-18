Entertainment TV
Cultural Appropriation on Saint Paddy’s Day? Interviews Leave PC Libs Stumped (VIDEO)
“Cultural appropriation” is a big liberal buzzword these days, and it’s an unforgivable cultural crime — unless you’re a Democrat senator from Massachusetts with a fake story about Native American ancestors.
So, today’s college students, steeped in liberalism from the time they entered school, should have a pretty good handle on whether a St. Patrick’s Day bash at the local pub is the sin called “cultural appropriation,” or just an acceptable reason for a rip-roaring good time.
But what Campus Reform found out was that most hadn’t given it a second’s thought — beyond the obvious, alcohol-fueled festivities. – READ MORE
Conservative Tribune