Cue Dem Meltdown: Look At What Happens To Presidential Polls When You Add Howard Schultz Into Mix

With Democrats already boiling about former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announcing a likely independent presidential run, new polling data is sure to trigger a full meltdown.

A new Emerson College poll of Iowa voters shows that when Schultz is added to the mix, Trump’s chances of beating his top Democratic rivals jumps up significantly. Despite being underwater in approval by 2 points in the poll, 46-48%, the survey of 831 registered Iowa voters found Trump edging out 7 of 8 of his potential Democratic contenders (and blowing away potential primary challenger former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, 90-10%), but mostly within the margin of error. When Schultz is listed as an Independent option, however, Trump’s lead expands dramatically.

The only Democrat listed who would edge out Trump head-to-head is Joe Biden (51-49). All the others fell short: Bernie Sanders (50-51), Elizabeth Warren (48-52), Kamala Harris (47-53), Beto O’Rourke (47-53), Kirsten Gillibrand (46-54), Sherrod Brown (46-55), and Nancy Pelosi (45-55).

But when Emerson added Schultz as an option against Warren, her chances dropped dramatically. Instead of losing by 4 points to Trump, the gap grew to 9 points, 40-49%, with Schultz grabbing 11%. – READ MORE