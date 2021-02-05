CUCKOO: Maxine Waters Says Trump ‘Should Be Charged With Premeditated Murder’ (VIDEO)

On Wednesday evening, Rep. Maxine Waters appeared on The Reid Out with Joy Reid on MSNBC, where she made the bold claim that Trump should be charged with premeditated murder. Waters even launched a new conspiracy theory by alleging, without evidence, that Trump had “advance planning about the invasion” at the Capitol.

MAXINE WATERS: Trump “should be charged with premeditated murder.” pic.twitter.com/zw2Amz3ATz — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 4, 2021

“What’s so interesting about all of this is they tried to make themselves the victim when indeed they are following the president of the United States of America who had advance planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol. Even there’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in this campaign,” Waters claimed. “As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection.”

Joy Reid didn’t even challenge Waters’ absurd claim. Trump’s campaign was, of course, involved with the rally at Freedom Plaza, which was a 26-minute walk from the U.S. Capitol, but there’s zero evidence that the campaign was in any way connected to the pre-planned violence. – READ MORE

