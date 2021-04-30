Cuban Refugee Warns Americans Have Already ‘Swallowed’ Communism’s ‘Poison Pill’

A refugee who fled communist Cuba warned during a Wednesday interview that he believes many Americans have already swallowed the “poison pill” of communism.

Maximo Alvarez, who fled to the United States from Cuba under Operation Peter Pan in 1961, said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” that communism has successfully infiltrated American culture and institutions.

After Alvarez recounted how quickly rights evaporated for Cubans under Fidel Castro when he was a child, Boothe referenced Alvarez’s speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last summer when she asked him if he believes Americans have “swallowed the communist poison pill.”

“Not only have they swallowed it, they digested it,” Alvarez responded. “Listen to the media. They’re no longer objective. You can tell how much they hate this country.”

“Look at our, our academia!” he continued. “Our kids are not being … they’re indoctrinated! They are taught that America is a bad country. That we’re a bunch of racists, that we’re bad people, and we have to pay back. If this country was racist, I wouldn’t be here. If this country was a racist country, most of us wouldn’t be here because even some people in your family came from another country.”- READ MORE

