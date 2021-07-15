Cuban American protesters shut down expressway in Miami, blame Biden for lack of support

Hundreds of Cuban American protesters blocked a major expressway in Miami on Tuesday demanding President Biden do more to support the people of Cuba.

“We need Biden’s support,” one man with a Cuban flag draped over his back told Fox News. “We haven’t gotten support from the president. So, we are trying to fight, to finish with the communism.”

Heavy rains did not stop many who police turned away when they reached the highway. The crowd chanted “SOS Cuba” as a line of cars forced to a standstill honked their horns.

Anti-government protests broke out in Cuba on Sunday as the communist island nation faces an economic crisis. At least 100 demonstrators, including activists and journalists, have been detained, Reuters reported.

“Biden, you should listen to the people here, the elected officials that are Cubans and know what is best for the people in Cuba,” a woman with a sweatshirt covering her head from the rain told Fox News in Miami. “So just hear us out and try to come together to see what we can do.” – READ MORE

