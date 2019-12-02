‘Cry More, Homewrecker’: Ex-FBI Agent Lisa Page Blasted Over Puff Interview Portraying Herself As A Victim

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was slammed online Sunday night after an interview that portrayed her as a victim of President Donald Trump.

Page, who was engaged in an extramarital affair with disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok, said that she decided to speak out now not because of the soon-to-be-released report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz into possible FBI misconduct but because she claims Trump mocked her with a “fake orgasm” at a campaign rally 8 weeks ago.

“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Page said.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway called out Page’s claim, writing on Twitter: “So I decide to try to read Lisa Page’s ‘woe is me’ take about how she’s the real victim in the Russia hoax she participated in. Page is quoted saying something about how she decided to speak out (not because the IG report is about to make her and her cohorts look bad) but because Trump faked an orgasm to mock her for her infidelities, but the link substantiating this claim goes to a screed (and I do mean screed) that doesn’t explain the reference at all.”

“It goes to some sub-literate rant penned by a NeverTrumper. I THINK the claim of a faked orgasm is a reference to Trump just making fun of the married Peter Strzok and Page carrying on an affair while planning their various anti-Trump efforts,” Hemingway continued. “I don’t see how anyone remotely knowledgeable [If You Know What I Mean, And I Think You Do] could describe this as a faked orgasm.” – READ MORE