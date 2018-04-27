Uncategorized
‘Cry Closet’ created to help Utah University students overcome stress of final exams
Students at the University of Utah will have the opportunity to relieve stress during finals week by locking themselves in the school’s Cry Closet for a short period of time.
A student’s tweet about the Cry Closet went viral Tuesday.
so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr
— jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018
The small room in the middle of the Marriott Library on the Salt Lake City campus features a narrow door with dark lining, a plush floor and stuffed animals inside, according to FOX13 Salt Lake City.
“A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students,” a note on the door reads. “This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break.” – READ MORE
