Cruz Triggers Standing Ovation After This Confrontation With O’Rourke Supporter

Speaking at a townhall in Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was detailing the differences between himself and his challenger, Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, when he began, “On the Second Amendment—” prompting a gun rights supporter to interrupt, “Come and take it!”

That triggered an apparent O’Rourke supporter, who had been heckling Cruz, to yell out, “Oh, we will!”

Cruz then catalyzed an eruption and standing ovation from the crowd that lasted nearly 30 seconds, answering, “The best exchange of the entire election: on the Second Amendment, ‘Come and take it,’ and the Beto O’Rourke supporter screams, ‘Oh, we will.’ … The question is, is Texas gonna stand up and defend our freedom?”- READ MORE

The Texas Republican Party invoked a decades-old mug shot from Rep. Beto O’Rourke‘s (D-Texas) prior arrest as part of a series of jabs at the congressman for declining to debate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“There’s always the chance that Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation…” the Texas GOP tweeted from its official account late Tuesday.

The tweet included O’Rourke’s mugshot from an arrest. The photo included a message that reads: “Sorry, Can’t debate. Had a little too much to drink.”

There's always the chance that Robert “Beto” O’Rourke won’t debate Senator Cruz because he got into a hazy situation… pic.twitter.com/4nmd42AEkl — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018

The mugshot appeared to reference a DWI arrest O’Rourke experienced more than 20 years ago. It was one of several photos posted on the Texas GOP account mocking O’Rourke over his decision not to debate Cruz on Friday in Dallas. O’Rourke is challenging Cruz for his Senate seat in November.- READ MORE