Cruz To Introduce Legislation So Governments Withholding Police Protection Are Liable To Private Property Owners

After it was reported on Sunday that President Trump had rejected the request of Minnesota governor Tim Walz for $500 million to address damage incurred in his state from rioting following the death of George Floyd, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted that he was introducing legislation to make local governments liable to private property owners if the government deliberately withheld police protection.

Cruz wrote: Minnesota Dems willfully allowed Minneapolis to burn & then blamed the police whom they demonized. Now, they want the fed govt to pay the bill. I’m introducing legislation to make local govt liable to private property owners if officials deliberately withhold police protection.

The Washington Examiner reported of Walz’s request: “Walz, a Democrat, requested that Trump declare Minnesota a ‘major disaster’ zone in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on July 2 after more than 1,500 buildings were damaged by looting and rioting in the wake of Floyd’s death, totaling over $500 million in damages.”

Walz’s office released a statement reading, “The Governor is disappointed that the federal government declined his request for financial support. As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, we look for support from our federal government to help us through,” as The Daily Wire reported. – READ MORE

