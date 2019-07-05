Cruz Teaches Kaepernick a Lesson About ‘Context’ After He Quotes Frederick Douglass for Fourth of July

Controversial former National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick tried to quote Civil War-era abolitionist Frederick Douglass during the Fourth of July, but Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is teaching him a history lesson.
Kaepernick broke his silence after a recent controversy with Nike as he quoted Douglass’ “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech, which was delivered years before the Civil War began in 1852.
The former NFL player — who’s sparked controversy after kneeling during the national anthem —tweeted an excerpt, along with a video.
Cruz, however, thought it was necessary to respond to Kaepernick after the former NFL player quoted the “mighty and historic speech” by Douglass, “but, without context, many modern readers will misunderstand.” – READ MORE