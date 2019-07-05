Cruz Teaches Kaepernick a Lesson About ‘Context’ After He Quotes Frederick Douglass for Fourth of July

Controversial former National Football League (NFL) player Colin Kaepernick tried to quote Civil War-era abolitionist Frederick Douglass during the Fourth of July, but Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is teaching him a history lesson.

Kaepernick broke his silence after a recent controversy with Nike as he quoted Douglass’ “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech, which was delivered years before the Civil War began in 1852.

“What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? This Fourth of July is yours, not mine…There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of these United States at this very hour.”

– Frederick Douglass pic.twitter.com/IWLujGCJHn — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2019

The former NFL player — who’s sparked controversy after kneeling during the national anthem —tweeted an excerpt, along with a video.

(1) This speech was given in 1852, before the Civil War, when the abomination of slavery still existed. Thanks to Douglass and so many other heroes, we ended that grotesque evil and have made enormous strides to protecting the civil rights of everybody. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

“Allow me to say, in conclusion, notwithstanding the dark picture I have this day presented, of the state of the nation, I do not despair of this country. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

“I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope. While drawing encouragement from ‘the Declaration of Independence,’ the great principles it contains, and the genius of American Institutions, my spirit is also cheered by the obvious tendencies of the age.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

Cruz, however, thought it was necessary to respond to Kaepernick after the former NFL player quoted the "mighty and historic speech" by Douglass, "but, without context, many modern readers will misunderstand."


