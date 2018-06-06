True Pundit

Cruz slams ‘dishonest journalists’ for reports of 18-second delay to Trump pardon question

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) late on Monday slammed reports about the 18 seconds he took to answer a question in a Senate hallway about whether a president has the legal authority to pardon himself.

After being mocked on social media, Cruz fired back on Twitter in a series of tweets to his 3.22 million followers.

Cruz said that senators ignore questions called out to them in the halls of the Capitol "every single day."

