Cruz slams ‘dishonest journalists’ for reports of 18-second delay to Trump pardon question

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) late on Monday slammed reports about the 18 seconds he took to answer a question in a Senate hallway about whether a president has the legal authority to pardon himself.

Some dishonest journalists have attacked me for "taking 18 seconds" to answer — without acknowledging that I was walking through the Capitol, late to a meeting, and simply ignoring a question that a reporter had called out at me (as senators do every single day in the Capitol). — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

On the question of whether a president can pardon himself, we're seeing an abundance of knee-jerk partisanship and dishonest journalism. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

If we were actually focusing on the Constitution, the answer would be more complicated. The text of the Constitution provides, the President "shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment." — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

However, in the 1970s, the Department of Justice did issue a legal opinion that the president cannot pardon himself, relying on the principle that nobody can be the judge in his own case. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

That legal principle has a long and venerable history, but it is not reflected in the constitutional text. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

Whether the Department of Justice opinion is right is an open legal question, with scholars on both sides of the political spectrum disagreeing in good faith. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

Finally, other partisan journalists have attacked me for saying "that is not a constitutional issue I have studied, so I will withhold judgment at this point." That was true then, and is true now. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

This is not a question one should answer based on knee-jerk partisanship, as opposed to careful constitutional analysis. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

At this point, none of the investigations has demonstrated any criminal conduct needing to be pardoned, as much as those who hate the president might wish otherwise. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 5, 2018

After being mocked on social media, Cruz fired back on Twitter in a series of tweets to his 3.22 million followers.

Cruz said that senators ignore questions called out to them in the halls of the Capitol “every single day.” – READ MORE

