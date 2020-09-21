Cruz: Republicans Will Have the Votes To Confirm Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Before the Election (VIDEO)

As Senate Republicans plot their path forward on how to handle the new vacancy on the Supreme Court, some of the president’s ardent supporters are calling on the chamber to confirm a nominee before the election.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he believes Senate Republicans will be able to secure enough votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I don’t know … I believe we will, ” Sen Ted Cruz tells @gstephanopoulos when asked if Senate GOP have a the votes to confirm a Trump SCOTUS nomination ahead of Nov. 3 election, adding it’s “important” to fill the seat if there’s a contested election. https://t.co/qNV4rbeIYa pic.twitter.com/bRlF8YBTYR — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 20, 2020

Cruz admitted he does not know the answer to whether or not they will have the votes, however, he added, “I believe we will.”

"I think it is particularly important that the Senate take it up and confirm this nomination before the election," Cruz said.

