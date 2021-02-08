Cruz Moves to Take Taxpayer Money from Iran Nuclear Deal and Give to Military Dogs

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) introduced on Thursday evening an amendment to a massive budget bill being debated by the Senate that would divert U.S. taxpayer funds meant to implement the Iran nuclear deal and, instead, give it to the Defense Department for the training and medical care of military dogs, including dogs who are deployed to war zones.

Cruz’s amendment, a copy of which was obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, was filed as Amendment 838 and would divert around $10 million allocated to the State and Treasury Departments for implementing the 2015 nuclear accord—specifically money that would be spent by the Biden administration granting sanctions waivers—and give it to the Pentagon’s military dogs. The amendment is meant to proactively prevent the Biden administration from spending American taxpayer funds on its expected push to reenter the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

The Senate is debating the budget bill overnight, with a vote expected to carry on late into the evening and early morning. Once passed, it will move to the House.

