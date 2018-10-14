Cruz Leads O’Rourke 50-44 in October Poll

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Leads Democrat Challenger Beto O’rourke 50 To 44 In A Cbs Yougov Poll Conducted October 2-5.

The survey of 1,031 registered and likely Texas voters released Sunday showed Cruz with a six point lead over O’Rourke in the more recent CBS battleground tracker poll.

Democrat voters were motivated to vote out of opposition to President Donald Trump while Republican voters indicated their vote for U.S. Senate is motivated out of support for President Trump, according to CBS.

Respondents supporting Cruz indicated a greater draw to his issue stances than personal qualities while O’Rourke supporters relatively evenly supported him on issues and personal qualities.- READ MORE