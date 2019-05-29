Cruz Knocks Omar’s Suggestion That Hispanic Immigrants ‘Can’t Qualify’ Under a Merit-Based System

According to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Latino immigrants who come to the United States can’t qualify on a merit-based system, a claim that Rep. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is blasting her for.

Controversial freshman Omar took to Twitter, in what’s now a deleted tweet, to show her distaste toward moving to a merit-based immigration system, saying it would fuel “racism toward the Latinx community.”

However, Omar thinks such policies would be based on “discrimination, fear, or bigotry,” suggesting immigrants should be offered a “simple pathway to citizenship.”

As the son of a Cuban immigrant whose Dad came to get a math degree & become a computer programmer, I’m troubled that Dems seem to believe Hispanic immigrants can’t qualify for skills-based legal immigration. Bringing in more scientists, engineers & doctors is good for US jobs. https://t.co/iugniZgJtL — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2019

Cruz — whose father came to the U.S. in the 1950s from Cuba — swiped back at Omar for her belief that "Hispanic immigrants can't qualify for skills-based legal immigration."