Cruz: ‘I’ve Said ‘Screw The Chinese Communists.’ Little Did I Know How Closely Swalwell Was Listening’

On Thursday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued a tweet targeting Rep. Eric Swalwell, who denounced President Trump as an agent of Russia but now has been revealed to have gotten so “close” with a Communist Chinese spy that the FBI felt compelled to intervene. Cruz tweeted, “More than once, I’ve said ‘screw the Chinese communists.’ Little did I know how closely Swalwell was listening.”

As The Daily Wire reported: A suspected Chinese spy operating in the Bay Area during the Obama administration reportedly got so close to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that the FBI had to intervene and provide him with a defensive briefing. Fang’s ties to Swalwell began when he was a councilmember for Dublin City, California, which is part of China’s long-term strategy of getting in with people before they make it big on the national stage. Fang met Swalwell through a Chinese student organization and by 2014 had quickly “developed close ties to Swalwell’s office” and was a “bundler” for him — meaning that she helped him bring in big donors.– READ MORE

