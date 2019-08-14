Cruz Explains Why He Supports Trump’s New Immigration Rule: ‘Immigrants Should Come for Jobs, Not Welfare’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is one of several Republicans announcing his support for President Donald Trump‘s recent changes to immigration qualifications in the United States.

The Trump administration announced that it would be enforcing a Clinton-era rulethat required that immigrants be “self-sufficient” if they want to maintain their status in the United States.

(…)

Cruz, however, disagrees. The senator told IJR that he knows immigrants come for economic opportunity and jobs, not welfare checks:

“As the son of a Cuban immigrant who came to Texas to pursue the American dream, I have long supported efforts to improve legal immigration and help more workers create better lives for themselves and their families. Immigrants should come for jobs, not welfare, and legal immigration should benefit economic growth for all Americans.”

Cruz called the new rule "another important step" in strengthening the enforcement of existing immigration law and noted that while Trump's announcement may be new, the rule itself is based on standards the U.S. has maintained for centuries.