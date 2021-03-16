Cruz Demands Meeting With USMC Commandant Over Political Attacks On Tucker Carlson

On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) demanded a meeting with the Commandant for the United States Marine Corps (USMC) over political attacks on Fox News Host Tucker Carlson.

Cruz wrote a letter Sunday to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to address comments made by active-duty military leaders towards Carlson over the past week:

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

"The U.S. military's subordination to civilian governance, including to the American people for whom and by whom the government is selected, is the core of our Republican and its institutions," Cruz wrote in the letter outlining his core issues.

