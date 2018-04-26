Cruz challenger says ‘no thanks’ to funding from Steyer

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) told a Texas newspaper that he would turn down funding from California billionaire Tom Steyer, who openly discussed contributing to O’Rourke’s campaign against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Thanks, but no thanks,” O’Rourke told The Texas Tribune on Tuesday. “That’s my response. [I] don’t want it. That’s not how we’re doing this.”

Steyer, a billionaire environmentalist and head of super PAC NextGen America, said earlier Tuesday that he may be interested in getting involved in the race on O’Rourke’s behalf, the Tribune noted.

“We are intrigued by Texas, and we are aware what we have to do in order to have an impact on a state that big. We need a lot of resources, but we have not made a decision to be involved with it,” Steyer said on CNBC. – READ MORE

