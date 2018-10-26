Cruz Blasts Media Coverage On Bombs: ‘Any Narrative That Can Be Turned Against President Trump, They Use’

Sen. Ted Cruz on Thursday ripped the mainstream media’s coverage of the bombs sent to prominent liberals and Democrats, saying they are happy to use “any narrative” that can be turned against the president.

“It’s the media’s doing what the media does, which is any narrative that they can twist against Trump, they will do so,” Cruz said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show.

“This is terrorism. I mean, this is terrorism, and whoever the terrorist is needs to be caught, needs to be prosecuted, he needs to be put in jail for a long, long time. And I’m confident that’ll happen.”

Prominent liberals in the MSM blamed Trump and Republicans for the bombing attempts, with Paul Waldman of The Washington Post writing: “Given what Trump has done and said, this was absolutely predictable. In fact, it’s a wonder that it took this long. It’s not just that Trump advocates violence against his political opponents — though he does. It’s that everything about his rhetoric pushes his supporters in that direction, even if the overwhelming majority will never get quite to the point where they’ll actually commit this kind of act of terrorism.”- READ MORE