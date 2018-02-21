‘Cruel’: Bill O’Reilly Accuses Media of Exploiting Florida Shooting Survivors for ‘Commentary’

On Tuesday, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly accused the media of exploiting students from Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in a mass shooting on Wednesday:

Tip of the Day: the media using kids for commentary in the emotional Florida shooting is exploitative and, in a way, cruel. When emotions are running high, think things through. I’ll deal with this situation tomorrow on https://t.co/fqUvO5EEW0. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 20, 2018

O’Reilly claimed the media was “cruel” in the way it used kids for commentary and asked whether media outlets should even give those types of victims platforms to promote their opinions on gun control:

The big question is: should the media be promoting opinions by teenagers who are in an emotional state and facing extreme peer pressure in some cases? — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 20, 2018

O’Reilly’s comments came as media outlets gave survivors copious coverage for their gun control advocacy and criticism of President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

