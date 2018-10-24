Crowd Size Matters: Check Out Obama’s Empty Seats Vs. Trump’s Overflow Crowds

In an unsurprising but nonetheless remarkable example of media manipulation, and what a true “enthusiasm gap” looks like, while former President Barack Obama failed to fill the seats in a rather small venue in Nevada on Monday, thousands of supporters of President Trump were once again willing to come to one of his packed-out events and hang around in the overflow areas just to be part of the “rock star” appearance.

It’s more like a blue puddle? Anyway this angle doesn’t seem to be playing on TV, wonder why. pic.twitter.com/6hRzZfUJvu — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump’s rally with Sen. Ted Cruz was in Houston, Texas on the same day.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1054486312701517824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Supporters of the president began lining up outside of Houston’s 18,000-seat Toyota Center more than 24 hours before the president was set to speak,” the Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl reports. “The event was moved from a 8,000-seat venue after demand outpaced supply, and even once inside the Houston Rockets home court arena, requests for tickets topped 100,000 people.” – READ MORE