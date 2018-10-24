    True Pundit

    Crowd Size Matters: Check Out Obama’s Empty Seats Vs. Trump’s Overflow Crowds

    In an unsurprising but nonetheless remarkable example of media manipulation, and what a true “enthusiasm gap” looks like, while former President Barack Obama failed to fill the seats in a rather small venue in Nevada on Monday, thousands of supporters of President Trump were once again willing to come to one of his packed-out events and hang around in the overflow areas just to be part of the “rock star” appearance.

    Meanwhile, Trump’s rally with Sen. Ted Cruz was in Houston, Texas on the same day.

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1054486312701517824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

    “Supporters of the president began lining up outside of Houston’s 18,000-seat Toyota Center more than 24 hours before the president was set to speak,” the Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl reports. “The event was moved from a 8,000-seat venue after demand outpaced supply, and even once inside the Houston Rockets home court arena, requests for tickets topped 100,000 people.” – READ MORE

