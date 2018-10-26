U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman — two California Democrats who are vocal critics of President Trump — each got an earful Wednesday night from a pro-Trump crowd that interrupted them constantly during debates against their Republican opponents.

Both Schiff and Sherman have emerged as key critics of the president in Washington, with Schiff leading the charge that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

But it was a different story in Burbank, as the Democrats’ detractors came out in droves in their home state, silencing Schiff and Sherman with shouts, and prompting organizers from the League of Women Voters of Glendale/Burbank to end the event early, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Schiff was largely unmoved by the heckling — in addition to attacks from his Republican opponent Johnny Nalbandian, who's trying to unseat him in the upcoming election. The Republican said the Russia investigation wasted $30 million while Schiff ignores his district as he focuses on the issue.