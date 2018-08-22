Crowd chants ‘lock her up’ at Trump rally in West Virginia

The crowd at President Trump’s West Virginia rally broke into chants of “lock her up” on Tuesday night.

The chants were in response to GOP Senate candidate Patrick Morrissey’s comments on former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, but came just hours after two of Trump’s former allies were found guilty and pleaded guilty to crimes, respectively.

Morrissey criticized Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) for his praise of Clinton, saying that he called her “warm, compassionate, engaging.”

“Can you actually believe that?” Morrissey said, at which point the crowd began the chant.

The crowd also chanted “drain the swamp.” – READ MORE

A demonstration in support of Second Amendment gun rights drew left-wing counter-protesters Saturday in Seattle, forcing dozens of police to keep the two sides separated.

Conservative groups Washington 3 Percenters and Patriot Prayer held their “Liberty or Death” rally outside Seattle City Hall, to oppose a city gun-control initiative, while a group of left-wing organizations rallied nearby.

The left-wingers — including members of Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party — yelled and used cow bells and sirens in an attempt to drown out speeches from the other side.

One person on the gun-rights side, sporting a Donald Trump hat, was treated for an injury at the scene. A police spokesman told the Seattle Times that a total of three men were arrested for misdemeanor assault.

As tensions mounted, additional police arrived, including some in riot gear. Bicycle officers lined up their bikes as a type of moving barrier to keep protesters from entering the street. – READ MORE