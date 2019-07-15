Crowd Boos Julian Castro for Refusing to Hold Baby (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro said he did not want to hold a voter’s baby, prompting boos from the crowd during an appearance at NetRoots Nation this past weekend. He cited a desire to protect the infant’s health, saying he wasn’t a “typical politician” and he had been “shaking a million hands.”

A video from the Washington Examiner shows the former Housing and Urban Development secretary trying to defend his decision not to hold an activist’s baby.

“Do you want to go hold that baby?” one of the moderators asked Castro, to which he had no response and did not stand up to go over to the mother who walked up to the stage to ask a question. – READ MORE