‘Crosses for Losses’ taken to Florida as Greg Zanis honors victims nationwide

Greg Zanis said he started making crosses for murder victims 19 years ago, after the shooting in Columbine, Colorado. He hasn’t stopped since.

“I’m doing the same thing over again except I’m doing it more often,” Zanis, of Chicago, said. “I’m getting seasoned at this,” he said of his cross deliveries. Every time there’s a mass shooting, Zanis comes with handmade crosses.

When 58 people were killed in Las Vegas in the 1 October shooting, Zanis made and brought 58 crosses to Southern Nevada too.

“I realize there’s a great need for what I’m doing so I do feel like I got iron shoulders, like I’m carrying the whole weight of the country on my shoulders here. But I also know that it’s very important.”

Last week, Zanis’s Crosses for Losses mission to honor victims of homicide brought him to Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed at Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.

“Before I left (Florida), several of the stands were already completely covered with flowers. Just the immediate response was amazing.” – READ MORE

