Crooked Comey says attacks, lies about FBI will do ‘lasting damage’ to country

Former FBI Director James Comey defended the FBI’s use of confidential sources Wednesday following a series of tweets from President Trump about “spygate.” He also warned that attacks on and lies about the bureau and its work will cause “lasting damage” to the country.

“Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?” Comey tweeted.

The tweet from the former FBI director, who Trump fired in May 2017, comes after reports the FBI worked with a secret informant during its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. – READ MORE

