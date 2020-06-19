CROCODILE TEARS: Schumer Gets Emotional on Senate Floor After Supreme Court DACA Ruling (VIDEO)

Chuck Schumer gets emotional on the floor of the Senate over the DACA decision in the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/NmMvg650Um — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) June 18, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was momentarily overcome with emotion after the Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s challenge to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a landmark decision.

The Democratic leader said, “This is a wonderful, wonderful day for the DACA kids, for their families and for the American dream. We’ve always believed in immigration in America.”

He shot a look to the Republican side of the aisle and added, “We’ve had some dark forces opposing it in recent years. But we believe in it, it’s part of our soul. Every one of us cares about immigrants and so many of us are descendants of immigrants.” – READ MORE

