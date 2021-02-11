Crocodile Tears: Rep. Jamie Raskin Chokes up as He Details Experience During Capitol Riots (VIDEO)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) became emotional during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial while recounting his experience during the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

He recalled hearing “pounding on the door like a battering ram” and remembered it as “the most haunting sound” he has ever heard.

Raskin reflected on the moment he apologized to his daughter and told her it would not be the same when she returned to the Capitol.

“I told her how sorry I was and I promised her that it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me,” he said.

Raskin turned emotional and continued, “You know what she said, she said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol.’ Of all the terrible brutal things I saw and I heard on that day, and since then, that one hit me the hardest.”

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin chokes up while recounting the trauma of January 6, which was one day after he buried his son: “People died that day. … Two officers have taken their own lives. Senators, this cannot be our future.” https://t.co/1b3ppT4Umf pic.twitter.com/UA79jHRGBu — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2021

He explained, “That, and watching someone use an American flagpole, the flag still on it, to spear and pummel one of our police officers ruthlessly, mercilessly. Tortured by a pole with a flag on it that he was defending with his very life.” – READ MORE

