Crocodile Dundee remake revealed to be an elaborate commercial for Australia tourism (VIDEO)

If you were excited for the highly-teased reboot of the “Crocodile Dundee” franchise, there’s some bad news. It was revealed during Super Bowl 52 that the teasers were actually an elaborate campaign to promote tourism to Australia.

Right in the middle of what appeared to be a trailer for a film in which Danny McBride was billed as the son of the character made famous by Paul Hogan. Returning to Australia, Dundee was introduced to a litany of famous Australian sights by a sidekick played by Chris Hemsworth. It’s not long before he finally realizes that he was not in a movie trailer, but a tourism commercial.

“But listen, you’re the best Crocodile Dundee since Crocodile Dundee,” Hemsworth says in an effort to cheer McBride up. The ad then cut to a cameo of Hogan looking unimpressed with the statement. – READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website Philly.com reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” Philly.com reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, Philly.com said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

