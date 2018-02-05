Crocodile Dundee remake revealed to be an elaborate commercial for Australia tourism (VIDEO)

If you were excited for the highly-teased reboot of the “Crocodile Dundee” franchise, there’s some bad news. It was revealed during Super Bowl 52 that the teasers were actually an elaborate campaign to promote tourism to Australia.

Right in the middle of what appeared to be a trailer for a film in which Danny McBride was billed as the son of the character made famous by Paul Hogan. Returning to Australia, Dundee was introduced to a litany of famous Australian sights by a sidekick played by Chris Hemsworth. It’s not long before he finally realizes that he was not in a movie trailer, but a tourism commercial.

Not gonna lie, Kenny Powers as Crocodile Dundee would be the best thing to home out of Hollywood in decades. #SuperBowlLII — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2018

“But listen, you’re the best Crocodile Dundee since Crocodile Dundee,” Hemsworth says in an effort to cheer McBride up. The ad then cut to a cameo of Hogan looking unimpressed with the statement. – READ MORE

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

What would’ve happened if they lost? pic.twitter.com/iJCJVKDn6L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia police scanner: Two people stole a police horse and are riding through the city– highly intoxicated. Serious question: Is that considered a DUI and is a police horse considered an officer like K-9’s? I have so many questions. #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl — Jeff Hauser (@radiohauser) February 5, 2018

Free meek! And also whoever this guy is that I witnessed get arrested right in front of me! pic.twitter.com/V0vzj8nkkJ — MIK ridall (@mikridall) February 5, 2018

It’s actually the zombie apocalypse in Philly pic.twitter.com/sY2ac8y8qa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Burning an xmas tree in the middle of broad street chanting “fuck Tom Brady” pic.twitter.com/rHFeOxHi5X — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) February 5, 2018

This kind of teamwork to get the kegs over the fences is why they call it the city of brotherly love pic.twitter.com/z6HDmv16XW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

One small slice of tonight’s Philadelphia police scanner: pic.twitter.com/88TKDBxjha — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2018

This kid is the king of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/yhE3Zj3d91 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Sunoco Aplus store on Broad Street is trashed by crowd. @Phillypolice to the rescue before it got even worse @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/IbnAye0G8k — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 5, 2018