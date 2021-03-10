Critics Slam Biden After He Appears To Forget Name Of Defense Secretary, Pentagon: ‘He’s Not There’ (VIDEO)

Critics sounded the alarm on Monday afternoon after President Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Pentagon during a press conference, with some bringing up the 25th Amendment.

The incident happened during the end of a press conference on International Women’s Day in which Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke.

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

“I want to thank you both and I want to thank the sec-, the, the, ugh, the former general, I keep calling him general but my, my, ugh, the guy who runs that outfit over there,’ Biden said. “I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we’ve just talked about and for recommending these two women for promotion. Thank you all and God bless you all and may God protect our troops.”

The surprising part about Biden’s remarks was that approximately a minute earlier he did remember Austin’s name, referring to him as “Secretary Austin.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --