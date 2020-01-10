Critics Say ‘Trump Is On Drugs’ For Mispronouncing One Word, Sniffing During Widely Praised Press Conference

Even though everyone ought to be celebrating the fact that President Donald Trump announced that no American soldiers were killed during Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on a U.S. air base in Iraq, Trump’s critics on social media are now trashing him for mispronouncing one word while supposedly slurring his speech that made the official announcement.

Under the hashtag #Slurring as words like “Sudafed” and “Adderall” began to trend, critics of the president on Twitter immediately accused him of being high on drugs during his Wednesday morning press conference — with many citing his use of the word “Tolerited” instead of “Tolerated” as proof that Trump is simply off his rocker. None of these critics seem to appreciate the fact that the president probably had little to no sleep the night before, as he paid close attention to the serious situation with Iran — which thankfully resulted in no U.S. casualties. Here is just one sampling of the pettiness on display:

“Trump is on drugs, whether we want to face it or not, he is an Adderall addict and has been addicted to speed for decades,” tweeted comedian Noel Casler. “Benzo’s figure in as well as the UK Sudafed he takes to control those sniffles and for the buzz. This was NO secret in TV Production.”

“Somebody explain to me the difference between what we just saw and a drug addict bluffing his way through a presentation at work,” said one Twitter user.

“I am sorry, I understand you’re a big Trump fan, but he is ill. He was #slurring, out of breath and could hardly read the teleprompter. He is not well. Not at all,” tweeted another user. – READ MORE