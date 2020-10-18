Critics pan NBC town hall, Savannah Guthrie for ‘debating’ Trump, ABC for giving ‘softballs’ to Biden

Critics piled on NBC News for devoting its town hall to what appeared to be a “debate” between President Trump and moderator Savannah Guthrie, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden was lobbed “softballs” at his ABC News town hall.

Viewers who tuned into the Peacock Network expected to hear questions from voters. However, Guthrie spent most of the first 20 minutes grilling Trump on masks and White supremacy.

That didn’t sit well with many observers.

“How long will NBC go before giving an actual voter the chance to ask a question?” asked pollster Frank Luntz, who later called the “town hall” descriptor of the program “false advertising.”

“A third of the way into the NBC town hall and NO questions from the PEOPLE!!!” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany exclaimed.

“Savannah Guthrie posture toward Trump compared to Lester Holt’s toward Biden is night and day,” The Hill media reporter Joe Concha wrote, recalling a previous NBC town hall with the former VP. – READ MORE

