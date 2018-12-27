Critics Knocked Trump for Not Visiting Troops on Christmas — He Spent Christmas Night Traveling to an Active Combat Zone

Surprise — President Donald Trump actually didn’t break tradition.

People were quick to criticize Trump for presumably being the first president since 2002 not to meet with American troops on Christmas but that was before his surprise trip to an active combat zone came to light.

The president and first lady Melania Trump left late Christmas day to fly overnight in Air Force One to visit American service members in Iraq.

The couple made the surprise visit to Al Asad Air Base near Baghdad on Wednesday.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018