 

Critics Knocked Trump for Not Visiting Troops on Christmas — He Spent Christmas Night Traveling to an Active Combat Zone

Surprise — President Donald Trump actually didn’t break tradition.

People were quick to criticize Trump for presumably being the first president since 2002 not to meet with American troops on Christmas but that was before his surprise trip to an active combat zone came to light.

The president and first lady Melania Trump left late Christmas day to fly overnight in Air Force One to visit American service members in Iraq.

The couple made the surprise visit to Al Asad Air Base near Baghdad on Wednesday.

As IJR Blue reported, President Trump’s apparent failure to visit service members was in keeping with him not visiting any U.S. troops in the war zone since taking office — however, this Iraq trip does mark the first time Trump has visited an active combat zone. – READ MORE

