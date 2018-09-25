Critics condemn New Yorker over uncorroborated Kavanaugh story: ‘Lazy at best, slimy at worst’

The New Yorker’s sketchy report that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have exposed himself to a college classmate decades ago has media critics asking if the prestigious magazine cares more about getting a story or getting it right.

The article, headlined “Senate Democrats Investigate a New Allegation of Sexual Misconduct, from the Brett Kavanaugh’s College Years,” was co-bylined by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer. It details a claim by Debbie Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh sexually harassed her during a Yale University party.

Yet, beneath the story’s explosive thesis lie substantive seeds of doubt and a complete lack of corroboration that prompted howling from a chorus of media critics.

It's worth noting that Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer could not confirm "with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party." It's also worth noting that this disclaimer was buried to the *10th paragraph* of the Deborah Ramirez report. Lazy at best, slimy at worst. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 24, 2018

I often like Ronan Farrow’s work, but this New Yorker piece is not good journalism. Starting with this: pic.twitter.com/lkMlCV5Hii — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) September 24, 2018

Timeline:

•She didn't know who it was for 35 years

•Kavanaugh was nominated

•She met with Dem lawyer for 6 days to "assess her memories"

•Accused Kavanaugh

•She still isn't even sure it was him

•All the witnesses deny it

•Kavanaugh denies it

•Other outlets passed on story — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2018

"After six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney…" I mean come on. https://t.co/zhnJadFjjW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 24, 2018

“It’s worth noting that Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer could not confirm ‘with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party.’ It’s also worth noting that this disclaimer was buried to the ‘10th paragraph’ of the Deborah Ramirez report. Lazy at best, slimy at worst,” Mediaite columnist Joseph Wulfsohn wrote. – READ MORE

An embattled Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he won’t be “intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination to the Supreme Court, as he called accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted women decades ago while in high school and college “smears” in a new letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh wrote in the letter. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Kavanaugh, who intends to testify Thursday before the committee about the allegations along with the first accuser, has been hit with fresh but uncorroborated accusations.

“There is now a frenzy to come up with something—anything—that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring,” Kavanaugh wrote. “These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse.” – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a tearful interview on Monday, said he is “not going anywhere” as two allegations of sexual misconduct roil his path to the high court.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process." —Brett Kavanaugh Watch @MarthaMacCallum's full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/r8J2TUYQDj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh added he will not be driven “out of this process” in a Fox News Channel clip released on Monday.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” he said, sitting beside his wife as she nods. “We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard, defending my integrity, my lifelong record … of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old.”

“I’m not going anywhere,” he added.– READ MORE