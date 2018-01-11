Critics Claim Chaos in Trump WH, Ignore Leaked F-Bomb Meltdown From Obama Era

For all the hoopla over Michael Wolff’s error-ridden book, there seems to be scant interest by anyone in the mainstream media over the upcoming release of a documentary that offers behind-the-scenes footage of former President Barack Obama’s final year in office.

Named “The Final Year” and directed by Greg Barker, the film gained a little bit of attention from the media last year when it first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Luckily for those in America and abroad interested in learning more about the film, the Daily Mail also provided a tantalizing rundown of the chaos that sometimes pervaded Obama’s White House during his last year in office.

Take the behavior of Ben Rhodes, Obama’s deputy national security adviser for strategic communications.

The Daily Mail notes that during one scene in the documentary, “Rhodes explodes in rage at the bombing of a humanitarian convoy in Syria, apparently by the Russians or the Syrians and says it is ‘f***ing sick’ nobody is being held accountable for it.”

