Cringeworthy Study Debunked: There Was No ‘Sturgis Superspreader’ COVID-19 Event

There was not a “Sturgis superspreader” event infecting hundreds of thousands with COVID-19 at a cost of billions to American taxpayers.

A recent study claimed that the annual motorcycle rally held last month in Sturgis, South Dakota was a “superspreader event” infecting more than half of the 460,000 attendees at a cost of $12 billion to our public health institutions.

The Sturgis event happened, in that same wonderfully crazy way that the Sturgis rally always happens.

The “Sturgis superspreader” event did not happen.

Not even a little.

In a report titled “IZA DP No. 13670: The Contagion Externality of a Superspreading Event: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and COVID-19,” claimed that “large crowds, coupled with minimal mask-wearing and social distancing by attendees” turned the rally into a “superspreader” infecting 260,000 people. – READ MORE

