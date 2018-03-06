True Pundit

Politics Security

Crime At University Of Kansas Down After 6 Months Of Campus Carry

Posted on by
Share:

Six months into a campus carry rule at the University of Kansas that liberals were sure would result in bloody gunfights and grueling body counts, the actual crime statistics are telling an altogether different story.

From 2016 to 2017, crimes reported on campus went not up, but down, according to a Friday university police announcement reported by the Lawrence Journal-World.

According to the KU Office of Public Safety, criminal offenses went down from 770 incidents in 2016 to 671 the following year, an overall decrease of 13 percent.

Interestingly, although there have been 14 weapons violations since 2008, the tally for 2017 was exactly zero. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The Numbers Are In After 6 Months Of Campus Carry At KU, And Gun Controllers Will NOT Be Happy
The Numbers Are In After 6 Months Of Campus Carry At KU, And Gun Controllers Will NOT Be Happy

Six months into a campus carry rule at the University of Kansas that liberals were sure would result in bloody gunfights and grueling body counts, the actual crime statistics are telling an altogethe
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: